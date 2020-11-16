Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.41.

CNP stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

