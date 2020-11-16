784 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 155.8% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 10,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $58,151.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $585,713.52. Insiders sold a total of 124,167 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,865 in the last three months. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.