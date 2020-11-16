Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.8% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,128.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,193.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,947.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,333 shares of company stock valued at $25,775,177. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

