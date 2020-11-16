Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 106,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Argus increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $102.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

