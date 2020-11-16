New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,800 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

