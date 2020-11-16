20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 27 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,128.81 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,193.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,947.34. The company has a market cap of $1,560.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,333 shares of company stock valued at $25,775,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

