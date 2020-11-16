Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,128.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,947.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,333 shares of company stock worth $25,775,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.