Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $226,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,333 shares of company stock worth $25,775,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,128.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,193.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2,947.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

