Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $226,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,333 shares of company stock worth $25,775,177 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,128.81 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,193.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,947.34. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.