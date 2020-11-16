Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.73 ($127.91).

Shares of DHER opened at €99.00 ($116.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €43.29 ($50.93) and a 12-month high of €116.65 ($137.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

