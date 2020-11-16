Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.73 ($127.91).

Shares of DHER opened at €99.00 ($116.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €43.29 ($50.93) and a 12-month high of €116.65 ($137.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57.

About Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

