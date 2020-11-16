Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

ETR JST opened at €36.80 ($43.29) on Friday. JOST Werke AG has a 12 month low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 12 month high of €39.60 ($46.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.60 and a 200-day moving average of €30.99. The company has a market cap of $548.32 million and a PE ratio of 50.14.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

