Zacks: Analysts Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.90 Million

Analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to announce $329.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the highest is $352.80 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $342.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyline Champion.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 2.74. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

