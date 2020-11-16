SVB Financial Group’s (SIVB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $345.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $349.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.96.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.71, for a total value of $881,681.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 609,902 shares of company stock worth $18,775,731. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4,465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.