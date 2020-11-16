Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) a €18.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.69 ($23.16).

DTE stock opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.45. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

