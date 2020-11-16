$72.77 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will post sales of $72.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $193.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.90 million to $193.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $398.80 million, with estimates ranging from $388.90 million to $405.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Several research firms have commented on SFT. Wedbush cut Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.29 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

