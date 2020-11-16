$27.73 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce sales of $27.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.64 million and the highest is $28.83 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $22.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $108.71 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $125.14 million, with estimates ranging from $109.37 million to $140.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

PLYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

PLYM stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $212.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

