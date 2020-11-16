Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOOR. Benchmark increased their price objective on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE DOOR opened at $88.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.93. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $109.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6,042.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 243,144 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 405,964.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 231,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 500.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 166,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 107.1% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 316,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 163,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.