Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Reduced by Barrington Research

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

VIAC stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,432,855,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 339,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

