Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMPQ. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $13.97 on Monday. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 10.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,182,000 after buying an additional 1,056,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,874 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,528,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 422,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,928,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

