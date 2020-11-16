Financial Analysis: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of CF Finance Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of CF Finance Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Invesco and CF Finance Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 9.78% 9.62% 2.63% CF Finance Acquisition N/A 4.98% 0.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invesco and CF Finance Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.12 billion 1.17 $688.30 million $2.55 6.09 CF Finance Acquisition N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Invesco and CF Finance Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 3 7 3 0 2.00 CF Finance Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invesco currently has a consensus target price of $12.63, suggesting a potential downside of 18.71%. Given Invesco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than CF Finance Acquisition.

Summary

Invesco beats CF Finance Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

CF Finance Acquisition Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

