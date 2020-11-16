Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:SIX opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

