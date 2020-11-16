Critical Comparison: Paya (PAYA) and Its Rivals

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is one of 158 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Paya to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Paya alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paya and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paya Competitors 81 159 133 4 2.16

Paya currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.11%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 52.89%. Given Paya’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paya has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Paya Competitors -26.35% -42.77% -7.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paya and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A $4.28 million 59.06 Paya Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 7.64

Paya’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Paya. Paya is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Paya has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya’s rivals have a beta of 0.01, meaning that their average stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paya beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.