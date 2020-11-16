Critical Comparison: Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI)

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Touchpoint Group and Mer Telemanagement Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mer Telemanagement Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Mer Telemanagement Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group -1,799.36% -192.24% -57.15% Mer Telemanagement Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Mer Telemanagement Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 4.86 -$6.51 million N/A N/A Mer Telemanagement Solutions $5.19 million 1.01 -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Mer Telemanagement Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Volatility & Risk

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mer Telemanagement Solutions beats Touchpoint Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

About Mer Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). The company also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Wins, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice, inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers cloud and managed services; and converged billing solutions, including applications for charging and invoicing customers, and interconnect billing and partner revenue management services, which are implemented by wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, MVNO, and content service providers. Further, it provides implementation and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

