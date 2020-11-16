Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,176 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,657,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,290 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 29.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

