Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $362.73.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL opened at $416.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.53 and a 200-day moving average of $355.31. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $429.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

