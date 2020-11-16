ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZTCOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get ZTE CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of ZTE CORP/ADR stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.