Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Taglich Brothers has a “Buy” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

APT opened at $13.41 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 3,917.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.