Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTG) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTG opened at $8.11 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 455,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.