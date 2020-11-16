Gladstone Commercial Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $194,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 30.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

