Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Increases By 1,584.6%

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 1,584.6% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $27.29 on Monday. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMMVY. Credit Suisse Group raised Wal-Mart de México from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Gladstone Commercial Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share
Gladstone Commercial Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share
Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Increases By 1,584.6%
Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Increases By 1,584.6%
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. Expands By 372.1%
Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. Expands By 372.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report