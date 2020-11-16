Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Increases By 1,584.6%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 1,584.6% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $27.29 on Monday. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMMVY. Credit Suisse Group raised Wal-Mart de México from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.