Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Oak Street Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

