Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Expands By 372.1%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 372.1% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Z stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Z has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

