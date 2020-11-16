Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Expands By 372.1%

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 372.1% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Z stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Z has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

Latest News

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Gladstone Commercial Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share
Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Increases By 1,584.6%
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. Expands By 372.1%
