SVB Leerink Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.06). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

DCPH stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $143,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $622,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,589 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,797,864.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 251,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,216,000 after acquiring an additional 170,366 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $9,332,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $7,154,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

