Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discovery in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of DISCA opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,089,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Discovery by 574.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 998,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Discovery by 401.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 765,488 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

