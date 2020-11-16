Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $32.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. Citigroup downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.