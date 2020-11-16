Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:NIU opened at $32.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.