Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $32.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. Citigroup downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Earnings History for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Gladstone Commercial Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share
Gladstone Commercial Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share
Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Increases By 1,584.6%
Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Increases By 1,584.6%
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. Expands By 372.1%
Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. Expands By 372.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report