Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Boosted by Boenning Scattergood

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $13.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $11.70. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q1 2021 earnings at $12.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $13.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $15.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $55.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $60.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKL. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,119.25.

Markel stock opened at $1,042.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $980.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $971.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after buying an additional 44,323 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Markel by 83.5% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Markel by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,407,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Markel by 39.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 57,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,933,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

