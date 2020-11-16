Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of YKLTY stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

YKLTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

