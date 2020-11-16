BIOLASE, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for BIOLASE in a report released on Friday, November 13th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical technology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.96.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BIOLASE as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.