Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apache in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apache’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.76.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $10.32 on Monday. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apache by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Apache by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apache by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apache by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.