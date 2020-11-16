Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09).

HRMY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

HRMY opened at $44.24 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $52.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,597,000.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 132,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,655,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen acquired 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $104,855.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 138,296 shares of company stock worth $3,380,687.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

