Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodrich Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $12.56 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

