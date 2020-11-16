FY2020 EPS Estimates for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE:OSW opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services onboard cruse ships. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

