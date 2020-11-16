Novanta Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Novanta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. Novanta’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of NOVT opened at $113.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.07 and a beta of 1.17. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Novanta by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Novanta by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

