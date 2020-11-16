William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Invitae in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). William Blair also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. Invitae has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $51,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 18,956 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $608,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,357 shares of company stock worth $3,185,651. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitae by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

