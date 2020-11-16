KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

NYSE RVLV opened at $20.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Revolve Group by 198.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $81,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 3,796,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $73,046,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,822,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,934,366 shares of company stock worth $153,245,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

