CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock opened at C$16.69 on Monday. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.24.

About CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.