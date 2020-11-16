IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV Inc. (IMV.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) stock opened at C$4.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.00. IMV Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.98 and a 52 week high of C$9.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93.

IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) Company Profile

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.