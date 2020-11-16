IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV Inc. (IMV.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) stock opened at C$4.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.00. IMV Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.98 and a 52 week high of C$9.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93.

IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) Company Profile

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Earnings History and Estimates for IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV)

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Novanta Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
Novanta Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Invitae Co.
William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Invitae Co.
KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc.
KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc.
CI Financial Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share
CI Financial Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share
IMV Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of Per Share
IMV Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Raymond James Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp. ’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Raymond James Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp. ’s Q4 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report