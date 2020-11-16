Raymond James Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a report released on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday.

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$13.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

