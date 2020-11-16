Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

TME stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

