KeyCorp Weighs in on Ventas, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ventas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

VTR stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 188,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 415,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

